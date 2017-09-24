N3 Toll Concession saddened by road accidents

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured on the country's roads.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (NTC) says its saddened by the number of crashes recorded between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the long weekend.

The N3 Toll Concession says poor visibility, rain and mist in the Van Reenen's Pass area could possibly account for at least two of the accidents.

In the latest incident, two people died when their vehicle crashed into another on the N3 in Durban on Saturday night.

Spokesperson Con Roux says they’re disappointed.

“It’s inexcusable that we should have seven crashes on a really well-engineered road with relatively light traffic.”



(Edited by Shimoney Regter)