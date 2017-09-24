N3 Toll Concession saddened by road accidents
At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured on the country's roads.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (NTC) says its saddened by the number of crashes recorded between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the long weekend.
At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured on the country's roads.
The N3 Toll Concession says poor visibility, rain and mist in the Van Reenen's Pass area could possibly account for at least two of the accidents.
In the latest incident, two people died when their vehicle crashed into another on the N3 in Durban on Saturday night.
Spokesperson Con Roux says they’re disappointed.
“It’s inexcusable that we should have seven crashes on a really well-engineered road with relatively light traffic.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 September 2017
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 September 2017
-
Kathrada Foundation has 'no interest' in ANC leadership race
-
Concern as long weekend road death toll continues to climb
-
2 senior UJ officials to face court over fraud charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.