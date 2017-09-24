Maimane accuses ANC of excluding black people from the economy

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the governing party has cemented these divisions by introducing BEE policies.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) has not done enough to include black people in the economy.

Maimane, who addressed supporters at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Newtown, says the institution is a reminder of how race was used to exclude people of colour.

The opposition leader says the governing party has cemented these divisions by introducing black economic empowerment (BEE) policies that have benefitted a small pool of politically-connected individuals.

Maimane says his party is committed to inclusive BEE strategies.

“We don’t want a Gupta economy, we want a South African economy. We don’t want an ANC economy, we want a South African economy for all. We reject an economy that benefits a few at the expense of many.”

