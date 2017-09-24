Concern as long weekend road death toll continues to climb

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured on the country's roads so far.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - As the death toll on the country's roads increases this long weekend, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has appealed to motorists to obey road rules and exercise restraint.

In a major crash in Mpumalanga on Saturday, seven people were killed when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Verena. At least five people, including the driver, was injured.

In a separate incident, three people died when a truck crashed into the side of their light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas.

The Transport Ministry's Ishmael Mnisi has appealed to motorists to adhere to road regulations.

“Make sure that you don’t drink and drive or use electronic gadgets when you’re driving.”

He says the department is concerned about the carnage on the roads so far this long weekend.

“We want to appeal to them to use all the necessary restrain to ensure they arrive alive.”

Mnisi has also appealed to motorist to respect law enforcement officers who are out in numbers to ensure the roads are safe.

At the same time, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists not to drink and drive.

“We are urging motorists to please take care. Don’t take unnecessary chances. Please refrain from drinking and driving. We will do everything in our power to keep drunk drivers off our roads.”

Three drunk drivers have been arrested since the beginning of this long weekend.

Forty-one drivers have been arrested for exceeding speed limits.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)