Kathrada Foundation has 'no interest' in ANC leadership race

The foundation says it does, however, have an interest in who will become the president of SA.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it has no interest in being part of the leadership race of the African National Congress (ANC).

It says its mission is to host as many of the leaders of the ANC and other political movements over the next few years at its events.

The foundation’s annual Heritage Day fundraising banquet is being held in Fordsburg today and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will give the keynote address.

The foundation says it doesn't have comment on Sisulu’s policy platforms in terms of her leadership race within the ANC but says her stance on non-racialism is in alignment with the foundation’s core work.

The foundations Neeshan Balton says: “The candidate must meet those standards spelt out in the Constitutional Court judgment on President Jacob Zuma’s case with the Public Protector.”

Balton says the foundation’s festivities on Heritage Day are about honouring the history of resistance, reconciliation, and reconstruction in South Africa.

He adds it will be a fun filled event with music, arts, and poetry.

