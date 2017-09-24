Hout Bay mom: I want to see the police officer who shot my child
Ona Dubula, aged 14, was hit in the mouth and ribs after being shot at close range while he and two others cowered under an overturned table.
CAPE TOWN - A Hout Bay teenager injured after being shot with rubber bullets will undergo a follow-up medical examination on Thursday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing a case of attempted murder following the incident.
Dubula is on the mend following surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital.
His mother, Phumeza Dubula, says the incident leaves her perplexed.
“I want to see the police officer who shot my child. I want to ask him whether he has kids. If he does have children, how can he do that?”
She says her son will return to hospital next week for follow-up treatment.
“He is talking but he doesn’t know how to click names.”
Dubula, who is unemployed, says the incident has put her under financial strain.
“I don’t have money and I’m not working. I’m a poor lady. Some people have been assisting me with transport money, however, the cash has run out as I’m supposed to buy food as well. Who’s going to help me take my son for a check-up at Groote Schuur Hospital?”
The boy was injured during protests in the seaside community that turned violent over proposed cuts in the fishing quota.
