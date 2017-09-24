#HeritageDay: Up to 20,000 expected at Tshwane social cohesion carnival
The 6.7 kilometre parade will kick start at the Tshwane Events Centre at noon and will have various activities, including cultural dances and a food festival.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country celebrates Heritage Day today, Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to lead a social cohesion carnival in Tshwane.
The event is expected to attract over 20,000 people from various parts of the country.
At the same time, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is set to visit the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange to mark Heritage Day.
The opposition party leader will speak on the shared heritage of economic exclusion still experienced by the majority of South Africans today.
Maimane will be joined by the party's Gauteng Leader John Moodley And regional chairperson Khume Ramulifho
Spokesperson Portia Adams says the visit will focus on how citizens can work to address these economic injustices.
“It’s our responsibility as South Africa, regardless of race or culture, to come together and commit to fixing the injustices that still persist in or society.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
