HeritageDay: Maimane urges South Africans to learn each other’s languages

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

#HeritageDay: Maimane urges South Africans to learn each other’s languages

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has called on South Africans to celebrate their diversity this Heritage Day.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane greeting supporters at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Newtown. Picture: Tebogo Tshwane/EWN.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane greeting supporters at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Newtown. Picture: Tebogo Tshwane/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on South Africans to celebrate their diversity this Heritage Day.

Maimane was addressing residents at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Newtown.

He says South Africans of all races and cultures should take after Nelson Mandela’s teachings and learn to speak each other’s languages.

The opposition leader says embracing cultural diversity will teach future generations to have pride in being South African and create cohesion.

“We must handover a Heritage Day that acknowledges all cultures and languages but also recognises the beauty of our humanity as expressed in our art, cultures and sports fields.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA