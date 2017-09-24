#HeritageDay: Maimane urges South Africans to learn each other’s languages
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has called on South Africans to celebrate their diversity this Heritage Day.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on South Africans to celebrate their diversity this Heritage Day.
Maimane was addressing residents at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Newtown.
He says South Africans of all races and cultures should take after Nelson Mandela’s teachings and learn to speak each other’s languages.
The opposition leader says embracing cultural diversity will teach future generations to have pride in being South African and create cohesion.
“We must handover a Heritage Day that acknowledges all cultures and languages but also recognises the beauty of our humanity as expressed in our art, cultures and sports fields.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
