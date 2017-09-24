Popular Topics
Golden Arrow confirms death of driver shot in Nyanga

The bus was transporting passengers in Nyanga East when the driver was shot and killed while at the wheel on Saturday afternoon.

FILE: Picture: Facebook: Golden Arrow Bus Services.
FILE: Picture: Facebook: Golden Arrow Bus Services.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow has confirmed that one of its bus drivers in Cape Town was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

The bus was transporting passengers in Nyanga East when the driver was shot and killed while at the wheel on Saturday afternoon.

The bus subsequently crashed into two houses. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.

The bus company’s spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says Golden Arrow will assist police in any way possible.

“We’d like to show everybody that we’ll work as closely as possible with the SA Police Service to ensure that these perpetrators are caught and brought to book.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

