Authorities arrest over 25 motorists on Western Cape roads
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says so far more than 2,100 drivers have had their alcohol levels tested.
CAPE TOWN - More than two dozen motorists have been arrested in the Western Cape since the start of the long weekend.
Since Friday evening, officials held a series of roadblocks across the province, stopping vehicles to check documentation, roadworthiness and driver sobriety.
“We arrested 26 drunk drivers at the end of the day and the highest reading recorded was 1,10 milligrams per 1,000 millilitres in the Caledon region. The driver was five times over the legal limit.”
He adds two more arrests have been made since Saturday.
“We arrested one driver in Swellendam for overloading his goods vehicle and one person was arrested for being in possession of drugs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
