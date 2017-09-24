At least 5 killed on Western Cape roads this weekend

On Sunday morning, three people were killed when their car veered off the road and fell down a slope.

CAPE TOWN - At least five people have been killed on the Western Cape roads this weekend.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “It all started on Saturday night when two cars were involved in a head-on collision. One of the drivers lost his life.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)