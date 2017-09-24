Aids activist David Patient remembered as courageous
He was diagnosed with HIV 34 years ago when the virus was still known as grid-gay related immune deficiency.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of world renowned aids activist David Patient says he never complained and was courageous until the end.
Patient died on Friday at a hospital in Montana where he had an operation earlier this week.
His sister Tania Potter says patient had an extraordinary spirit.
“He died with the same attitude. It didn’t matter how sick he was. He always spoke very openly about what was going on with him. It was extraordinary. There was never any self-pity.”
Doctors had initially told him he had six months to live, but Patient lived and dedicated his life to advancing the fight against HIV/Aids.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
