3 killed after vehicle lands on railway line in WC

The incident took place between De Rust and Dysselsdorp in the Eden district on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials say three people have been killed after their car landed on a railway line.

The incident took place between De Rust and Dysselsdorp in the Eden district on Sunday morning.

This is the third fatal incident recorded in the province since the start of the long weekend.

Western Cape traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “The driver lost control of the vehicle and it landed on the railway line. Three occupants in the vehicle lost their lives. This means at least five people have lost their lives on the roads so far this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession (NTC) says its saddened by the number of crashes recorded between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the long weekend.

The N3 Toll Concession says poor visibility, rain and mist in the Van Reenen's Pass area could possibly account for at least two of the accidents.

Spokesperson Con Roux says they’re disappointed.

“It’s inexcusable that we should have seven crashes on a really well-engineered road with relatively light traffic.”

In a major crash in Mpumalanga on Saturday, seven people were killed when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Verena. At least five people, including the driver, was injured.

In a separate incident, three people died when a truck crashed into the side of their light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has appealed to motorists to obey road rules and exercise restraint.

The Transport Ministry's Ishmael Mnisi has appealed to motorists to adhere to road regulations.

“Make sure that you don’t drink and drive or use electronic gadgets when you’re driving.”

He says the department is concerned about the carnage on the roads so far this long weekend.

“We want to appeal to them to use all the necessary restrain to ensure they arrive alive.”

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka & Katleho Sekhotho.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)