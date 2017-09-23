Woman’s bid to bribe cop with R5,000 backfires

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for trying to bribe a police officer investigating a case against her husband.

JOHANNESBURG - A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for trying to bribe a police officer investigating a case against her husband.

It’s understood the woman promised to pay the official R5,000 for not opposing bail against her husband who is in police custody.

She was arrested on Friday immediately after paying the bribe to the detective at Ritavi Magistrates Court.

The Hawks’ Matimba Maluleke says: “The suspect is expected to appear before the Ritavi Magistrates Court on 26 September to face a bribery charge.”