WC traffic officials arrest 3 drunk drivers

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to refrain from drunk driving.

CAPE TOWN - Three drunk drivers have been arrested in the Western Cape since the start of this long weekend.

Traffic officials stopped 1,278 vehicles during various roadblocks.

Fines totalling more than R230,000 have been issued.

“We also tested the speed of several vehicles and prosecuted 41 drivers for exceeding the speed limit. The highest speed recorded in the province since the start of this weekend was 147km/h in a 120km/h zone in Beaufort West.”

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, ten people were killed on Saturday morning in two separate incidents.

Traffic authorities have issued a general call for vigilance on the roads, as holiday-makers make the most of the long weekend.