WC police ‘need help from courts’ to curb illegal liquor sale

This came out of a dialogue between liquor enforcement officers and provincial officials was held in the city on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape say they need assistance from the courts in successfully prosecuting those involved in the illegal liquor business.

Authorities say for every illegal liquor outlet it closes down three more spring up, with very few cases being prosecuted under a new alcohol policy contained in a white paper that was gazetted recently.

Provincial government is proposing a dedicated liquor enforcement centre to assist tavern owners to get licensed.

Government is also proposing a provincial tax on the price of alcohol.

Premier Helen Zille says shutting down illegal taverns is necessary to reduce related harms caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

“Getting people to abide by the law will paradoxically mean legalising more outlets, and taking very tough action against illegal outlets and legal outlet selling alcohol to illegal outlets.”

Unlicensed and non-compliant licence holders can now face fines of up to R100,000.

Judge Deon van Zyl will be chairing the provincial liquor tribunal.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)