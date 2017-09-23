WC police ‘need help from courts’ to curb illegal liquor sale
This came out of a dialogue between liquor enforcement officers and provincial officials was held in the city on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape say they need assistance from the courts in successfully prosecuting those involved in the illegal liquor business.
This came out of a dialogue between liquor enforcement officers and provincial officials was held in the city on Friday.
Authorities say for every illegal liquor outlet it closes down three more spring up, with very few cases being prosecuted under a new alcohol policy contained in a white paper that was gazetted recently.
Provincial government is proposing a dedicated liquor enforcement centre to assist tavern owners to get licensed.
Government is also proposing a provincial tax on the price of alcohol.
Premier Helen Zille says shutting down illegal taverns is necessary to reduce related harms caused by excessive alcohol consumption.
“Getting people to abide by the law will paradoxically mean legalising more outlets, and taking very tough action against illegal outlets and legal outlet selling alcohol to illegal outlets.”
Unlicensed and non-compliant licence holders can now face fines of up to R100,000.
Judge Deon van Zyl will be chairing the provincial liquor tribunal.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 September 2017
-
KPMG: The public deserves to know the full facts
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
ANC NEC wants task team for KZN provincial conference
-
[WATCH] Eyewitness describes scene after police transporter collides with taxi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.