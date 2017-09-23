WC cops bust suspected multinational drug syndicate

Five people are expected to appear in court after being arrested in Touws River and Hout Bay for dealing in narcotics and for the possession of illegal firearms.

The suspects are apparently part of a multinational drug syndicate.

They were caught with various drugs and guns in their possession, and a dagga lab was also discovered.

The group is expected to appear in court next week.

The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha says: “They discovered the suspected clandestine drug production laboratory with hydroponic cannabis, cocaine and various other illegal drugs. The value of the confiscated drugs are yet to be determined. Two hand rifles, a handgun and ammunition was also seized.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)