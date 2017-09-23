Pupils hospitalised after eating muffins at Limpopo school
Paramedics were called to the school on Friday after pupils experienced stomach cramps and started vomiting.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 50 pupils have fallen sick after eating muffins at a high school in Mokopane, Limpopo.
It's suspected the pupils may have had food poisoning.
Netcare 911's Nick Dollman says at least 20 learners were taken to hospital.
“It was suspected that they may have sustained food poisoning and additional resources were requested to assist at the scene. The patients were stabilised and transported to different hospitals for further care.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
