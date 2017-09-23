Powerball results: Friday 22 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 22 September are as follows:

PowerBall: 4, 12, 28, 30, 39 PowerBall: 3

PowerBall Plus: 3, 8, 12, 19, 41 PowerBall: 10

WATCH: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on 22 September 2017

