Police to bolster presence in Ocean View

Burning tyres on the main road, plumes of smoke in the air and pockets of protesters hurling stones at police were among the scenes that unfolded in Ocean View on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police say they will bolster their presence in Ocean View.

Residents from the suburb protested against ongoing gang violence in the area this past week.

Senior SA Police Service (SAPS) officials and the provincial Community Safety MEC, Dan Plato, met with residents on Friday in a bid to restore calm to the community.

The protest action escalated to the extent that a water cannon was used to disperse the crowd.

Residents accused the SAPS of failing in its mandate to keep the community safe.

Community policing forum chairperson Kathy Cronje says protests were called off following talks with officials.

“There will be an investigation focusing on the people who had said they can identify allegedly corrupt police officers.”

More police officers will from now on be deployed to the community.

All roads in the area have been reopened following Friday’s protests.