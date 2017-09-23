Official contracted to City Power arrested for trying to bribe Midrand resident

Authorities say the resident’s electricity account was in arrears and was then served with a disconnection notice.

JOHANNESBURG - An official contracted to City Power’s electricity disconnection service has been arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a R3,000 bribe from a resident in Midrand.

Authorities say the resident’s electricity account was in arrears and was then served with a disconnection notice.

It’s understood the official then approached the client and demanded a R3,000 bribe to not disconnect the power.

The woman was arrested on Friday during a sting operation.

The City of Johannesburg’s Lucky Sindane explains: “The resident agreed to pay R1,500 and it was agreed that it would be paid on Friday. A sting operation was set up between the Hawks and the City of Johannesburg’s forensic investigation unit which led to the arrest.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)