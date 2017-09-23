Morata scores hat-trick as Chelsea thump Stoke 4-0

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Morata scores hat-trick as Chelsea thump Stoke 4-0

Having taken four points from home games, Stoke could hardly have anticipated their terrible start when they conceded on 83 seconds to a neat finish from Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their third goal. Picture: @ChelseaFC/Twitter.
Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their third goal. Picture: @ChelseaFC/Twitter.
9 minutes ago

LONDON - Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick as third-placed Chelsea kept up their pursuit of Manchester’s Premier League pace-setters by routing Stoke City 4-0 on Saturday.

Having taken four points from home games against Arsenal and Manchester United, Stoke could hardly have anticipated their terrible start when they conceded on 83 seconds to a neat finish from Morata, his fourth goal of the season and first with his boot.

But without three defenders including Kurt Zouma, Stoke struggled to stifle Chelsea’s counter-attacks and conceded again after half-an-hour when Darren Fletcher mistakenly chested the ball into the path of Pedro, whose right-foot shot gave keeper Jack Butland no chance.

Stoke stayed in the game until Morata finished them off with goals in the 77th and 82nd minutes, first dinking the ball over Butland and then tapping in to take his season’s tally to six. Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury after falling heavily but played on.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA