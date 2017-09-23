10 killed in Mpumalanga road accidents

Road traffic officials have urged motorists to be cautious.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people have been killed and five others injured in two separate accidents in Mpumalanga this morning.

Seven people were killed when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Verena, leaving five others, including the driver, injured.

At the same time, three people died when a truck crashed into the side of their light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas.

Paramedics say they found the lifeless bodies of two men and a woman trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived on scene.

The truck driver was assessed and found to have no injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says authorities are investigating.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on scene and found provincial paramedics already there. A light motor vehicle was found on the side of the road. The exact details of this incident are not yet known.”

Road traffic officials have urged motorists to be cautious, as many travellers are heading to various destinations for the heritage long weekend.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)