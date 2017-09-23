Lephalale farm attack suspects still on the run
Authorities say they are concerned about the surge in farm attacks and killings in the province.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say are still searching for suspects who fatally shot a farmer and wounded his wife on their farm in Lephalale.
It’s understood four unknown suspects stormed onto the farm on Thursday night where they attacked the two before fleeing with the couple’s car and firearms.
It’s understood their daughter was also wounded during the incident.
The vehicle was later found abandoned two kilometres away from the farm.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the investigation continues.
“The suspects are still on the run. We call on members of the public to come forward with information and to contact their nearest police station. They can also contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
