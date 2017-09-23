KPMG: The public deserves to know the full facts

KPMG International says the independent investigation into KPMG South Africa will be led by a senior South African legal figure who is completely independent.

It says it’s in discussions to identify a credible legal figure to head the investigation.

KPMG says the leader of the investigation, the scope, terms of reference and proposed timeline will be announced soon.

KPMG International cleared out its South African leadership last week.

The auditing firm has lost several clients after the firm released the findings of its internal investigation which revealed serious failing in the work it did for Gupta-linked companies and Sars.

Chairman of KPMG International John Veihmeyer says the point of the investigation is to determine if there is any evidence to suggest South African partners or staff were complicit in illegal activities by the Gupta family and their businesses.

“Given the significance of the issues involved in this matter to the country of South Africa, and the damage our actions have caused, the public deserves to know the full facts as quickly as possible. That includes not just what, but why they occurred. That is why there will be an independent investigation to provide the full and frank disclosure the South African public deserves.

“As a first step, we announced a set of significant actions last week. But we recognise that we need to do much more to restore trust with South Africa.

Veihmeyer says it’s also considering ways to regain public trust.

“KPMG International’s support will continue for as long as is needed to restore trust, rebuild confidence and ensure that KPMG can once again earn the respect and trust of South Africans.”

Chairman elect of KPMG International Bill Thomas says they will continue to give full support to the South African firm.

“KPMG International’s work in South Africa is not finished. We will continue to give our full support to the South African firm. KPMG South Africa is an important part of our global network and we will provide all our support, in whatever form is needed, to ensure the stability and future success of the South African firm.”

Thomas says the work of the new KPMG South Africa CEO includes a review of the entire client portfolio.

