Anti-gang protests resurfaced in Ocean View for a third consecutive day on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Ocean View say it’s critical that criminal gangs be eradicated from the area.

Anti-gang protests resurfaced in the community for a third consecutive day on Friday.

This comes after rampant shootings that claimed the lives of a number of residents, including children.

Police maintained a heavy presence in Ocean View and along Kommetjie Road throughout the day.

Protests escalated to the point where the crowd was dispersed with a water cannon.

Stun grenades and rubber bullets were also fired at protesters.

Many residents are in support of the protests to drive the message home.

“I fear for my children’s lives. The violence makes you want to leave the community. You never know who is going to shoot at you.”

Another resident adds: “What about that nine-year-old child that was killed? This is not fair.”

One resident has condemned the violence.

“People need to get to work. There needs to be a better way to solve this.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says officials are working hard to address grievances highlighted by protesting Ocean View residents.

Plato says he remains committed to addressing the community’s concerns.

“It seems like there is a break down in a relationship between the two entities and we cannot tolerate that any longer.”

