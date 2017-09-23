How parents can help curb bullying

A child psychiatrist has advised parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and online habits in an effort to curb bullying.

There have been several serious bullying incidents in the past two weeks that have been thrust into the spotlight.

A 13-year-old boy died, possibly as a result of injuries he sustained while fighting off bullies at his school in Ekurhuleni in September.

In the Western Cape, authorities are investigating a bullying incident that was caught on film at De Kuilen High School in Kuilsriver on Thursday.

The parents of the 14-year-old victim, who was punched in the face by another learner, have opened a case of assault.

Child psychiatrist Anusha Lachman says children’s behaviour often reflect what happens in society and in the home.

“They’d look at it on social media, where people would like posts of girls wearing particular outfits... it starts with subtle things, where children find it acceptable from the adults and it just escalates.”

Lachman says parents need to do better monitoring of children's social media.

“If I see patients who’ve been bullied, very often I’d ask them; for how long has it been happening? Why didn’t you say anything to your mom or teacher? …and it’s because, as adults, we have a high level of acceptance for things which shouldn’t be accepted.”