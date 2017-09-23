How parents can help curb bullying
A child psychiatrist has advised parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and online habits in an effort to curb bullying.
CAPE TOWN - A child psychiatrist has advised parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and online habits in an effort to curb bullying.
There have been several serious bullying incidents in the past two weeks that have been thrust into the spotlight.
A 13-year-old boy died, possibly as a result of injuries he sustained while fighting off bullies at his school in Ekurhuleni in September.
In the Western Cape, authorities are investigating a bullying incident that was caught on film at De Kuilen High School in Kuilsriver on Thursday.
The parents of the 14-year-old victim, who was punched in the face by another learner, have opened a case of assault.
Child psychiatrist Anusha Lachman says children’s behaviour often reflect what happens in society and in the home.
“They’d look at it on social media, where people would like posts of girls wearing particular outfits... it starts with subtle things, where children find it acceptable from the adults and it just escalates.”
Lachman says parents need to do better monitoring of children's social media.
“If I see patients who’ve been bullied, very often I’d ask them; for how long has it been happening? Why didn’t you say anything to your mom or teacher? …and it’s because, as adults, we have a high level of acceptance for things which shouldn’t be accepted.”
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 September 2017
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Woman’s bid to bribe cop with R5,000 backfires
-
Paul Mashatile ‘shocked’ by deadly land clashes in Lenasia
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
Family of boy shot in mouth by police ‘struggling’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.