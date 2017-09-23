EFF welcomes decision to halt Lenasia South evictions

The party’s Johannesburg region secretary Silumko Mabona says there are no shortcuts in dealing with the housing crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the decision to put a halt to the evictions of dozens of residents at Lenasia South informal settlements.

The party says after a marathon meeting with the city's Mayor Herman Mashaba and MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun, an agreement was reached to cease the evictions.

Two people were killed and dozens injured during clashes over land on Friday when the SAPS, JMPD and the Red Ants started removing illegal dwellers from the area.

EFF Johannesburg region secretary Silumko Mabona says there are no shortcuts in dealing with the housing crisis.

“This is one of the areas earmarked by the City of Johannesburg to be serviced. We have gone out to speak to communities that the land will be developed.”

