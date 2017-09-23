EFF welcomes decision to halt Lenasia South evictions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

EFF welcomes decision to halt Lenasia South evictions

The party’s Johannesburg region secretary Silumko Mabona says there are no shortcuts in dealing with the housing crisis.

Lenasia south residents protest over illegal land occupation.Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
Lenasia south residents protest over illegal land occupation.Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the decision to put a halt to the evictions of dozens of residents at Lenasia South informal settlements.

The party says after a marathon meeting with the city's Mayor Herman Mashaba and MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun, an agreement was reached to cease the evictions.

Two people were killed and dozens injured during clashes over land on Friday when the SAPS, JMPD and the Red Ants started removing illegal dwellers from the area.

EFF Johannesburg region secretary Silumko Mabona says there are no shortcuts in dealing with the housing crisis.

“This is one of the areas earmarked by the City of Johannesburg to be serviced. We have gone out to speak to communities that the land will be developed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA