‘Crimes committed by children have become far more violent’

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Deputy Director for Public Prosecutions says crimes committed by children have become “far more violent” over the years.

Advocate Bonnie Currie-Gamwo was one of the keynote speakers at the provincial Child Justice Probation Services workshop on Friday, which was hosted by the Western Cape Social Development Department.

This comes after a Gauteng learner, who was a long-time bully victim, died while two Western Cape learners were suspended after a video emerged of them assaulting another child.

The event was aimed at discussing how the various role-players can collectively improve efforts to deliver on the Child Justice Act of 2008.

Currie-Gamwo says the act deals with every aspect of the criminal system designed for minors.

She says the challenge could arise from the rapid increase in these crimes by child offenders.

“A lot of it has to do with gang violence, it’s prevalent in our communities and children are growing up thinking that’s the norm. It’s not just murder, but rapes and gang rape committed by young children.”