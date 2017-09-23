Boy (17) drowns in Vaal River

The exact details around the incident are not yet clear but it's understood authorities were alerted of the incident by the teenager's friends.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics and rescue officials are on the scene where a 17-year-old boy has drowned in the Vaal River, south of Johannesburg.

The exact details around the incident are not yet clear but it's understood authorities were alerted of the incident by the teenager's friends.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says, “ER24 paramedics, as well as SA Police Service, were called to the scene by the boy’s friends. The body has apparently been located and will be brought to the banks of the river by the search and rescue team.”