ANC NEC wants task team for KZN provincial conference

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) special NEC has mandated the party's national working committee to establish a provincial task team, to prepare for a rerun of the Kwazulu-Natal provincial conference.

This comes after the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling, declaring the provincial party's 2015 elective conference invalid and unlawful.

On Friday, the NEC announced it had not yet decided on whether to appeal the High Court’s ruling or dissolve the provincial ANC leadership.

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the task team must be strong, inclusive and unifying.

“They should take people who are disagreeing and place them in the same task team, so that they can sort out their disagreements.”

#ANCNEC Mantashe "we must ensure that when disputes arise, we resolve them ourselves" CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2017

#ANCNEC so basically,after 3 days, KZN PEC will know if it will be dissolved($ PTT put in place),or if ruling will be appealed & PEC stays. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2017

The NEC says it will be seeking legal counsel over the next two days.

