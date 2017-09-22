Traffic volumes pick up on N3 Toll road to KZN

ANC NEC seeks legal counsel on KZN leadership ruling
Local
The N3 Toll Concession says almost 1,700 cars per hour alone have been recorded passing through Heidelberg.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says the high volumes of traffic heading towards Durban from Johannesburg has exceeded its expectations.
It says almost 1,700 cars per hour alone have been recorded passing through Heidelberg.
Spokesperson Con Roux says motorists need to be patient.
“They’ve picked up in the last hour, prior to that the traffic volumes have been exceeding 1,000 vehicles/hour since 10am. A lot of people deciding that it’s good to get out of Gauteng at this time.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
