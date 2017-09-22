Sisulu concerned about Zuma’s frequent Cabinet reshuffles

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says there have been too many Cabinet reshuffles during President Zuma's tenure and that this is not good.

BOKSBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has told Eyewitness News she's concerned about the impact that President Jacob Zuma's frequent Cabinet reshuffles have on governance and the economy.

The Human Settlements Minister spoke to EWN on a wide range of issues.

Sisulu has also called on the President to be guided by the ANC's top six when making changes to his Cabinet.

NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, raising speculation of another reshuffle.

Sisulu says there have been too many Cabinet reshuffles during President Zuma's tenure and that this is not good.

“It has to do, for me, with continuity in governance, but I worry from time to time about the impact on governance and the economy.”

She says she hopes that if or when the president decides to make further changes to his Cabinet, he consults the ANC's top officials.

“The president is required, in terms of the tradition of the ANC, to advise or be advised by the officials. I’m hoping that process will be tightened up so that it is a collective brainstorming.”

Sisulu says party officials should use the power of persuasion if Zuma’s planned changes to Cabinet are wrong.

