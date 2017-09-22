Sisulu concerned about Zuma’s frequent Cabinet reshuffles
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says there have been too many Cabinet reshuffles during President Zuma's tenure and that this is not good.
BOKSBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has told Eyewitness News she's concerned about the impact that President Jacob Zuma's frequent Cabinet reshuffles have on governance and the economy.
The Human Settlements Minister spoke to EWN on a wide range of issues.
Sisulu has also called on the President to be guided by the ANC's top six when making changes to his Cabinet.
NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, raising speculation of another reshuffle.
Sisulu says there have been too many Cabinet reshuffles during President Zuma's tenure and that this is not good.
“It has to do, for me, with continuity in governance, but I worry from time to time about the impact on governance and the economy.”
She says she hopes that if or when the president decides to make further changes to his Cabinet, he consults the ANC's top officials.
“The president is required, in terms of the tradition of the ANC, to advise or be advised by the officials. I’m hoping that process will be tightened up so that it is a collective brainstorming.”
Sisulu says party officials should use the power of persuasion if Zuma’s planned changes to Cabinet are wrong.
WATCH: Lindiwe Sisulu on campaigning, Zuma and dirty tricks
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Khoza: Corruption has been institutionalised in the ANC
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
Let's stick to tradition, appoint deputy president to lead ANC – Bheki Cele
-
Khoza: Majority of ANC leaders belong in prison
-
Sisulu: ANC needs people like Makhosi Khoza
-
Motlanthe: Zuma a disastrous president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.