'SGBs responsible for code of conduct in schools'
There's been a spate of violence and bullying incidents at schools in recent months.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Educators says school governing bodies have a responsibility to draw up codes of conduct that will ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.
In the latest incident a grade seven boy died at his home in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, just a few days after he was injured in a confrontation with a group of bullies at school.
The incident has further raised concerns over the safety of children at schools.
The council's Themba Ndhlovu said: “This really should be implemented in our schools and when children are reporting cases, we need schools to have mechanisms of how they assist learners who report these cases.”
