Serious crimes perpetrated by children on the rise
Advocate Bonnie Currie-Gamwo says that one of the challenges they're faced with is the rapid increase in the number of children who're being arrested for violent offences.
CAPE TOWN - The deputy Director of Public Prosecutions says that there has been a vast increase in serious crimes perpetrated by children over the years.
Advocate Bonnie Currie-Gamwo was one of the keynote speakers at Friday's provincial Child Justice Probation Services workshop that is being hosted by the Western Cape Social Development Department.
The event is being held to discuss how the various roleplayers can collectively improve efforts to deliver on the Child Justice Act of 2008.
Currie-Gamwo says that one of the challenges they're faced with is the rapid increase in the number of children who're being arrested for violent offences, especially related to gangsterism in the Western Cape.
"With the children, often they are the hitmen because there is a perception that they will not receive a hefty sentence. This is actually not correct because you can sentence them for up to 25 years but you cannot imprison them for life."
The Western Cape Social Development Department says that it has five centres across the province which houses child offenders.
More than 50% of these minors are there for crimes including murder, rape, attempted murder, assault with grievous bodily harm, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Currie-Gamwo says that the current Child Justice Act of 2008 deals with every aspect of the criminal system designed for minors.
Popular in Local
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
Khoza: I’m glad Hlaudi Motsoeneng is out of the SABC
-
Business Leadership South Africa suspends KPMG membership
-
Gigaba: Myeni’s term extension above board
-
Gigaba urges govt to review all work with KPMG
-
Motlanthe: Zuma a disastrous president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.