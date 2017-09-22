Sadtu pulls members from Eldorado Park schools over discrimination reports

Classes were disrupted this week after about 11 teachers didn’t report to school and took to the district offices in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has withdrawn its members from schools in Eldorado Park after reports of racial discrimination.

The boycotting of classes started after four black teachers were barred from teaching on Thursday following allegations of misconduct.

Over 30 schools will be affected by Sadtu's decision.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says they're disappointed with the move and will meet with the union to decide on a way forward.

“We will engage with Sadtu and check how we move forward but it’s not an ideal decision to pull out members or encourage people not to go to work.”