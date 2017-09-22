‘Rise in crimes committed by children puts pressure on role-players’

The Western Cape Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions says the rapid increase in violent crimes perpetrated by children places pressure on the role-players who deal with it.

Advocate Bonnie Currie-Gamwo was one of the keynote speakers at Friday’s provincial Child Justice Probation Services workshop in Cape Town.

The event’s being hosted by the provincial Social Development Department to discuss how the various role-players can collectively improve efforts to deliver on the Child Justice Act of 2008.

Currie-Gamwo says explains: “All the role-players are equipped to deal with this [but] it’s the numbers that are increasing rapidly and that’s going to be our biggest challenge. I work very closely with the judges, and I can tell you that all the role-players here are doing their work but it is about numbers.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)