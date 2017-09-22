Popular Topics
Radebe calls on everyone to get involved in solving global problems

Minister Jeff Radebe, Global Citizen project ambassador, says the organisation’s over eight million activists around the world is noble.

FILE: Minister in Presidency Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Minister in Presidency Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS.
48 minutes ago

NEW YORK - Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe says he wants to see more people become involved in efforts to help to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

The minister is in New York as part of the delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly.

He is attending in his capacity as ambassador of the Global Citizen project which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Minister Radebe, who was announced as a Global Citizen ambassador earlier this year, says the organisation’s movement of over eight million activists around the world is noble.

“Millions fighting for justice, even indicating to their own leaders that they must take action to create a better life in the world.”

But he wants to see more people getting involved.

“All of us [should get involved]; not only government but businesses, civil society, labour, you and me to put our shoulder to the wheel.”

The minister will attend the global citizen festival in central park on Saturday where Stevie Wonder and others will perform.

