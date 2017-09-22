Popular Topics
Pupil implicated in deadly bullying incident to be removed from school

A 13-year-old boy died after suffering an injury while being bullied in Benoni.

Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A grade seven pupil will temporarily be removed from his school after being implicated in a fight with a 13-year-old boy who died after suffering an injury while being bullied in Benoni.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the school on Friday to speak to pupils traumatised by his death.

A police inquest has been opened.

Nkosi-Malobane says that the grade seven pupil will stay with his parents and report to the district Basic Education Department office every day.

“We’ve made arrangements for him to continue accessing notes from his teachers.”

Nkosi-Malobane says that the school is discussing the matter with the parents and if they agree he will be moved to another school.

“He’s a child… and is also feeling traumatised.”

The police are waiting for a preliminary post-mortem report, expected to be released on 27 September before deciding to press culpable homicide charges.

WATCH: Nkosi-Malobane: Parents should listen to their children about bullying

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

