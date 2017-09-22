Parents urged to play their part in disciplining children
Education officials say one of the main contributors to bullying at schools is that parents have become less involved.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Basic Education Department investigates several disturbing cases of violence and bullying in Gauteng schools, officials are warning that teachers cannot be expected to discipline pupils on their own.
In the latest incident this week, a grade seven boy died at his home in Ekurhuleni, possibly as a result of injuries he sustained while being bullied on school grounds.
The incident has further raised concerns over the safety of children at schools.
Education officials say one of the main contributors to bullying at schools is that parents have become less involved, often leaving issues of ill-discipline to educators.
The department's director general Mathanzima Mweli said: “We mostly see them when they come to register these children and beyond that, you hardly see them.”
The South African Council for Educator says the culture of violence and intolerance which has spilled over into the classroom needs to be stopped by society.
The council says governing bodies also have a responsibility to draw up a code of conduct that will ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Sisulu concerned about Zuma’s frequent Cabinet reshuffles
-
Khoza: Corruption has been institutionalised in the ANC
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
Court questions law officials' failure to act on Gupta claims
-
Gordhan, Jonas meet with KPMG
-
Gordhan, Jonas condemn KPMG’s validation of state capture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.