Parents urged to play their part in disciplining children

JOHANNESBURG - While the Basic Education Department investigates several disturbing cases of violence and bullying in Gauteng schools, officials are warning that teachers cannot be expected to discipline pupils on their own.

In the latest incident this week, a grade seven boy died at his home in Ekurhuleni, possibly as a result of injuries he sustained while being bullied on school grounds.

The incident has further raised concerns over the safety of children at schools.

Education officials say one of the main contributors to bullying at schools is that parents have become less involved, often leaving issues of ill-discipline to educators.

The department's director general Mathanzima Mweli said: “We mostly see them when they come to register these children and beyond that, you hardly see them.”

The South African Council for Educator says the culture of violence and intolerance which has spilled over into the classroom needs to be stopped by society.

The council says governing bodies also have a responsibility to draw up a code of conduct that will ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.

