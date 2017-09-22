Miners surface at NC diamond mine after 4-day protest

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) are demanding a 10% increase across the board every year for three years, including housing subsidies and medical aid.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven mineworkers at the Petra Diamonds’ Finsch Operation in the Northern Cape have finally surfaced after a four-day protest underground.

They were demonstrating over wages.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) are demanding a 10% increase across the board every year for three years, including housing subsidies and medical aid.

The striking workers have received food and medication after they were underground since Tuesday, demanding that management address their concerns.

On Friday morning, they agreed to surface from underground on condition that no disciplinary action be taken against them.

The NUM’s Teboho Kgomongoe says the protest will continue next Tuesday after the workers have recuperated.

"The strike will continue as unprotected as we’re dealing with the second bit of our strategy."

He says their protest was also sparked after an announcement that workers wouldn't receive bonuses at the end of this month.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)