MEC Nkosi-Malobane deeply disturbed by boy's death after bullying incident

BENONI - Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was in Benoni on Friday morning visiting a school where a grade seven pupil died this week after he was bullied.

The 13-year-old boy succumbed to head injuries sustained while protecting his elder brother from bullies.

The police have opened an inquest docket.

Nkosi-Malobane cried, saying she’s deeply disturbed by what happened to the grade seven pupil.

She says a preliminary post-mortem report will explain in detail what might have caused the teen's death.

“Through that information, we’ll then be able to decide what kind of a crime has been committed.”

Nkosi-Malobane says parents must monitor their children more closely to avoid falling victim of bullies.

At the same time, pupils at the school have come forward implicating their classmates in the assault case.

Following the address by the MEC, a group of pupils approached her, claiming they knew exactly who was responsible for the boy’s death.

But teachers quickly intervened, telling the children to return to class.

Nkosi-Malobane says she will get to the bottom of the death.

She says the purpose of this morning’s visit was to create a safe environment for children to come forward and report bullying at schools.