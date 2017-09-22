[LISTEN] ‘Poor parent involvement linked to ill-discipline in schools’

Radio 702 | Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli says parents need to play a participative role is disciplining their children.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli says parents need to play a participative role is disciplining their children, instead of placing the burden on educators alone.

“Schools are social institutions that reflect values that we aspire to,” Mweli said.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)