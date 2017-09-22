[LISTEN] ‘Poor parent involvement linked to ill-discipline in schools’
Radio 702 | Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli says parents need to play a participative role is disciplining their children.
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli says parents need to play a participative role is disciplining their children, instead of placing the burden on educators alone.
“Schools are social institutions that reflect values that we aspire to,” Mweli said.
