Let's stick to tradition, appoint deputy president to lead ANC – Bheki Cele
Cele says even President Jacob Zuma was elected because of this tradition.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Bheki Cele says the party must stick to its traditions when electing a new president.
Cele was speaking in the capital on Thursday night on the unity of the party and its alliance partners.
He says since its existence, the governing party has religiously elected the deputy president to the top position and should so with Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cele says the calls for a woman to take over leading the ANC post-December are misguided.
“We are electing the capable, not because you’re a man or a woman, but because you’re capable to lead the ANC and we do that within the traditions.”
He says even President Jacob Zuma was elected because of this tradition.
“They tried to change the tradition in Polokwane and as the membership of the ANC, we said no, we refused for that tradition to be changed. Then the deputy president became the president.”
Cele says he supports no candidate - just tradition.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.