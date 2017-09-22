Let's stick to tradition, appoint deputy president to lead ANC – Bheki Cele

Cele says even President Jacob Zuma was elected because of this tradition.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Bheki Cele says the party must stick to its traditions when electing a new president.

Cele was speaking in the capital on Thursday night on the unity of the party and its alliance partners.

He says since its existence, the governing party has religiously elected the deputy president to the top position and should so with Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cele says the calls for a woman to take over leading the ANC post-December are misguided.

“We are electing the capable, not because you’re a man or a woman, but because you’re capable to lead the ANC and we do that within the traditions.”

He says even President Jacob Zuma was elected because of this tradition.

“They tried to change the tradition in Polokwane and as the membership of the ANC, we said no, we refused for that tradition to be changed. Then the deputy president became the president.”

Cele says he supports no candidate - just tradition.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)