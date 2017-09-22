Khoza: Corruption has been institutionalised in the ANC
Makhosi Khoza announced on Thursday that she's quitting the ANC during a passionate and critical speech at Liliesleaf Farm.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza says if everyone involved in corruption and those implicated in the Gupta emails were to be prosecuted, most of the party’s leaders would be in jail.
Khoza announced on Thursday that she's quitting the ANC during a passionate and critical speech at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia.
She was due to appear at a disciplinary hearing next month, after publicly calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down ahead of the motion of no confidence.
The KwaZulu-Natal branch says it has been vindicated, while the national ANC says they're concerned about the manner in which she has raised issues.
Khoza insists that corruption has been institutionalised in the ANC.
“It is my well-considered view that almost 80 to 90% of the ANC leadership would have to replace their tailored shining suits and pretty dresses with orange overalls. Their only natural home is prison.”
She says she no longer wants to tap dance with the greedy hyenas of the ANC or be ridiculed for acting with moral conscience.
While there are no intentions at this stage to join another party or start her own, Khoza is determined to work with anti-corruption groups.
WATCH: Makhosi Khoza: I reject ANC's leaders
