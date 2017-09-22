Gordhan, Jonas condemn KPMG’s validation of state capture
Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas have called on KPMG to be honest and transparent in its dealings, especially in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas have condemned the manner in which KPMG has validated state capture and corruption in the country.
They met with the firm's international chairperson and newly appointed South African CEO on Thursday.
Numerous senior South African officials have resigned following the firm’s withdrawal of its Sars report on the so-called intelligence unit.
Gordhan and Jonas say despite meeting with KPMG officials, they reserve their legal rights against the firm.
The pair says they strongly disapprove of the manner in which the firm has been involved in validating state capture and corruption by the Gupta family and the revenue service.
Two South African businesses have cut ties with the firm as it faces a storm of allegations of working with Gupta owned firms.
They have called on KPMG, to be honest and transparent in its dealings, especially in South Africa.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
