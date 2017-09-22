Gigaba: Myeni’s term extension above board

The extension of Dudu Myeni's contract as the board chairperson of the country's ailing airline has raised eyebrows since she has already served more than two terms.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba insists the extension of Dudu Myeni's contract as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson is above board.

In a reply to Parliament's Finance Committee, Gigaba says asking Myeni to continue to serve is in line with company law.

The committee had raised concerns about Myeni's extended tenure when her term ended last month.

Gigaba has previously said the move is only temporary and that a new board chairperson will be found before the end of the year.

She's also largely being blamed for the precarious financial position of SAA, and opposition parties want to see the back of her if the state is going to bail out the airline once again.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance requested an explanation from Gigaba for extending her contract until the airline's annual general meeting is held in November.

He argues the extension is in line with SAA’s Memorandum of Incorporation and the Companies Act.

Chairperson of the committee, Yunus Carrim, says Gigaba's correspondence has been referred to a parliamentary lawyer for consideration.