DA criticises Sadtu for pulling members from Eldorado Park schools

Classes were disrupted at the Klipspruit West Secondary School this week after about 11 teachers did not report to school.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu)’s decision to withdraw its members from schools in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas undermines pupil’s rights.

The teachers’ union announced on Thursday it would be withdrawing the educators following incidents of racial discrimination.

Classes were disrupted at the Klipspruit West Secondary School this week after about 11 teachers did not report to school.

The boycotting of classes started after four black teachers were barred from classes following allegations of misconduct levelled against them.

“We’re of the view that they should have prioritised learners and found other ways of engaging with the department,” the DA’s Khume Ramulifho said.

“Equally, we’re of the view that the department has not acted or responded to the questions at hand in a swift manner because this matter should’ve been resolved by now.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

