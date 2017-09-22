DA committed to coalition deal with UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay
The DA says it’s committed to its coalition agreement with the UDM in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, despite an impasse over Mongameli Bobani.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is committed to its coalition agreement with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, despite an impasse over former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.
The Patriotic Alliance withdrew from the coalition on Thursday forcing a council meeting to be postponed because a quorum could not be reached.
The opposition did not pitch for the meeting.
DA federal chairperson James Selfe says that the deputy mayorship in Port Elizabeth remains the UDM’s.
In a statement, the UDM says it believes that the Patriotic Alliance withdrew from the coalition because the DA reneged on an offer to give the party the deputy mayor seat, in exchange for helping to oust Bobani through a vote of no confidence.
But Selfe says this is untrue.
“We suspect that the Patriotic Alliance’s withdrawal has more to do with a national agreement with the African National Congress.”
Selfe says Bobani’s removal does not change the terms of the DA’s agreement with the UDM.
“We are still holding that position for the UDM, we regard them as part of the coalition and it was never the intention to give the Patriotic Alliance that position.”
The UDM lost a bid in the High Court this week to have Bobani reinstated as deputy mayor, but said it would continue to pursue the matter.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
