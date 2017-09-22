Cosatu: Tripartite alliance has collapsed
The trade union federation and the South African Communist Party will next week take part in a countrywide strike against state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) believes the tripartite alliance has collapsed at a national level and this poses a threat to the country’s democracy.
The trade union federation and the South African Communist Party (SACP) will next week take part in a countrywide strike against state capture.
Marchers plan to deliver a memorandum to the banking sector, the City of Johannesburg, the premier’s office and Chamber of Mines.
Cosatu says that it’s ready for its planned national anti-state capture march.
#CosatuStrike Dakile says the banking sector and Gov will receive memorandums from them on the day. MK pic.twitter.com/VetTNc1pfl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2017
Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile says that deteriorating relationships in the tripartite alliance have left the country leaderless.
“The killing of various comrades for taking a stand against corruption and trying their best to expose it further demonstrates the level of decay under the leadership.”
The federation expects about 100,000 people to take part in the national strike next Wednesday.
We demand the scrapping of the e-tolls and expensive toll gates...Join #COSATUStrike pic.twitter.com/eaUqvjpMmA— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 16, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
Khoza: I’m glad Hlaudi Motsoeneng is out of the SABC
-
Business Leadership South Africa suspends KPMG membership
-
Gigaba: Myeni’s term extension above board
-
Gigaba urges govt to review all work with KPMG
-
Motlanthe: Zuma a disastrous president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.