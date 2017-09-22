Popular Topics
Cosatu: Tripartite alliance has collapsed

The trade union federation and the South African Communist Party will next week take part in a countrywide strike against state capture.

Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile briefing the media about the trade union’s planned country-wide strike against state capture. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile briefing the media about the trade union's planned country-wide strike against state capture. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) believes the tripartite alliance has collapsed at a national level and this poses a threat to the country’s democracy.

The trade union federation and the South African Communist Party (SACP) will next week take part in a countrywide strike against state capture.

Marchers plan to deliver a memorandum to the banking sector, the City of Johannesburg, the premier’s office and Chamber of Mines.

Cosatu says that it’s ready for its planned national anti-state capture march.

Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile says that deteriorating relationships in the tripartite alliance have left the country leaderless.

“The killing of various comrades for taking a stand against corruption and trying their best to expose it further demonstrates the level of decay under the leadership.”

The federation expects about 100,000 people to take part in the national strike next Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

