Cosatu: ANC must save our revolution and recall Zuma

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to use its special NEC meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis of leadership in the party.

The trade union federation and its alliance partner the South African Communist Party (SACP) is set to take part in a countrywide strike against state capture, where it expects about 100,000 people to take part.

Cosatu says that the strike will also target some in the private sector who are involved in state capture.

Cosatu and the SACP have repeatedly called President Jacob Zuma to be removed, calling him an embarrassment.

Cosatu’s Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile again made the same call, pleading with the ANC NEC.

“We are once more calling on the ANC NEC to rise above petty lines and save our revolution from a total collapse and recall Comrade Zuma from the head of our state.”

Dakile says it hopes the march will apply pressure for a judiciary inquiry into state capture, saying investigations are crucial.

